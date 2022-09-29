HERSHEY’S KISSES highlights ‘everyday endearing moments of affection’ across relationships with its new campaign

Hershey India has launched a new campaign for HERSHEY’S KISSES chocolates featuring brand ambassador, Shraddha Kapoor. The new television campaign (TVC) is an addition to its campaign ‘Say it with a Kiss’ and aims to promote its brand value of enabling warm connections across relationships and moments.

The film opens in a homely setup with a young girl planting a seed. She is seen nurturing it across different days and seasons; and develops an emotional bond with it, as the seed turns into a thriving plant. However, one day she comes home to find the plant withered, making her sad. Shraddha enters the scene and shares a HERSHEY’S KISSES with her, in a gesture to express affection and uplift the moment. They relish the melt-in-mouth HERSHEY’S KISSES chocolate and start working on repairing the plant together with fresh optimism.

HERSHEY’s KISSES’ proposition of ‘Say it with a Kiss’ embodies the space of building warm connections with loved ones, Ankit Desai, marketing director, Hershey India Pvt. Ltd, said. “The iconic brand, with its indulgent taste, exclusive packaging and range of flavors, enables everyday endearing moments of affection, across relationships. The new creative is an addition to our on-going campaign, showcasing our brand ambassador Shraddha Kapoor in yet another slice of life situation. The film highlights her relationship with the young girl, beautifully bringing alive the unspoken bond between them, with HERSHEY’S KISSES as the connector to brighten the moment,” he added.

With this new film, the brand aims to capture how HERSHEY’S KISSES acts as a catalyst to make moments special in a household by expressing love and affection through simple actions and gestures.

For Shraddha Kapoor, chocolates are dear to the child in everybody. “I am sure it will strike a chord with kids and adults alike, and will add more flavour to the upcoming festive season. In my opinion HERSHEY’S KISSES are the most comforting and sweetest way to express affection and bond with your loved ones, be it adults or kids,” she added.

Also Read: ICICI Lombard’s new campaign encourages people to learn how to administer CPR

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook