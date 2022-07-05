Hershey India rolls out a digital campaign to celebrate World Chocolate Day

On the occasion of World Chocolate Day, Hershey India Pvt. Ltd. has rolled out #ChocolateCrazyWithHersheys campaign. Executed in collaboration with ScoopWhoop, the brand has launched a relatable campaign that resonates with Gen Z and millennials. Hershey India kick-started its #ChocolateCrazyWithHersheys campaign with tiny love letters to pay homage to chocolate lovers on social media.

“With the #ChocolateCrazywithHersheys campaign, we were able to create a common platform for all chocolate lovers to celebrate their shared passion for chocolates. The core of Hershey’s brand has always been enabling our consumers to enjoy joyful moments and celebrate togetherness, and we believe in showcasing this through our digital campaigns as well. Through this campaign we want to acknowledge and appreciate chocolate fans who have made Hershey’s a consumer-loved brand,” Ankit Desai, marketing director, Hershey India, said.

In the second leg of the campaign, the brand collaborated with ScoopWhoop to engage consumers via memes. Leveraging the power of memes, Hershey India shared relatable instances and moments chocolate lovers experience. To further amplify the engagement, the brand also teamed up with social media influencers for creating sketches, to show how far they would go for chocolates.

