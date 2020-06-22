  • MORE MARKET STATS

Hershey India launches new digital campaign for Sofit

By: |
Published: June 22, 2020 5:59 PM

The film encourages consumers to live their passions and an active lifestyle

Through Sofit's latest digital film, consumers are being encouraged to boost their energy and reignite their lost hobbies and passions

Snacking giant Hershey India Pvt. Ltd, a part of The Hershey Company has unveiled a new digital film for Sofit. The film highlights how lockdown has given us the time to rediscover all our passions and hobbies and encourages consumers to live their passions and an active lifestyle, as they step ahead each day stronger during this lockdown.

While the lockdown is challenging for all of us, it has opened doors for pursuing a new hobby or skill, Herjit Bhalla, managing director, Hershey India said. “In today’s times, as consumers effortlessly don on different hats at home, we want them to also be cognizant about their health and overall well-being. Through Sofit’s latest digital film, we are encouraging our consumers to boost their energy and reignite their lost hobbies and passions,” he added further on the film.

According to Sarosh Shetty, director of marketing, Hershey India, the film captures how Sofit’s range of plant-protein based products like Sofit Soy Milk, Sofit Almond Milk and Sofit Protein Cookies give us some healthy energy to nurture our passions and hobbies, even in this challenging lockdown phase. “This film is based on an interesting creative idea wherein various inanimate objects such as a piano, paint brush, skipping rope, gardening tool, dumbbell and frying pan metaphorically rejoice at finally being put to use after such a long time. Through this film, Sofit aims to help its consumers face these unprecedented times with energy and vigour,’’ he elaborated.

The Hershey Company, headquartered in Hershey, Pa., is a global confectionery company. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses, Jolly Rancher, and Ice Breakers among others.

