Hero Vired partners with NODWIN Gaming to launch a certificate program in gaming and Esports

LearnTech Company for professionals Hero Vired has launched a certificate program in gaming and Esports. This one-of-its-kind program will be offered in collaboration with leading gaming and Esports company, NODWIN Gaming. A comprehensive program for aspirants who wish to pursue a career in gaming and Esports, the program will prepare enrollees for several roles in the gaming and esports industry, such as game designing, visualising, publishing, league operations, team ownership and management, live production, and content creation, etc. It comes with a 100% job guarantee as the enrollees will be offered internships and jobs with NODWIN Gaming before the completion of the program. Anyone above 18 years of age with an interest in the gaming and Esports industry can enroll in the program.

Over the last few years, the gaming and esports industry has grown at an astonishing pace, Akshay Munjal, founder, and CEO, Hero Vired, said. “This has greatly increased the demand for skilled professionals. This unique and comprehensive program, in partnership with NODWIN Gaming, is in line with Hero Vired’s vision to offer new-age programs and make learners future-ready. With the best-in-class industry partners, we aim to equip all interested students with the desired knowledge and skills to excel in this growing industry. Additionally, with a commitment to ensuring jobs for all learners who complete the program, this program is the best in the industry for gaming and Esports enthusiasts in India,” he added.

With the first batch slated to start by the first week of November 2022, the program covers all aspects of gaming, such as sales, marketing, design, among others. The program is instructor-led and emphasises on practical components such as integrated mini-projects, hands-on workshops. During the program, learners will have access to global game jams and tournaments. They will also be given the opportunity to obtain a certification from Unity Technologies, with post-program access to the latest content. With an inbuilt paid internship, it is an invaluable opportunity to immediately become a part of the professional gaming industry, while recovering the program fee. In addition to NODWIN, the program has UNITY, NSDC, and MESC as certificate partners and GameEon, HolyCow Productions, Godspeed Games, and Moonfrog as industry partners. The learning opportunity enabled with the program is vast and is the perfect foundation to kickstart a lucrative career in esports.

The partnership with Hero Vired will allow NODWIN to build an all-round, skilled and quality workforce within the Esports sector, Akshat Rathee, MD and co-founder, NODWIN Gaming, said. “Through this collaboration, we will provide all-round development to anyone interested in its various aspects, educating them on the nuances of Esports both theoretically and practically. Hero Vired’s certificate programs will cover areas like game designing, visualising, publishing and content creation, giving students ample opportunities to build a solid career path in any of these fields. For parents with children who show an aptitude for the world of esports, these courses are validation that esports is a serious business that requires certain skills, which if mastered, can offer very lucrative work opportunities and set their children on the road to success,” he highlighted.

Also Read: Maybelline New York Launches ‘Brave Together’ program with #RaiseYourHand campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook