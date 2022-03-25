Hero Vired is the official ed-tech partner of Delhi Capitals

The company will associate with the JSW and GMR co-owned franchise for a period of one year

Hero Group’s learning company Hero Vired has been announced as the official ed-tech partner of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The company will associate with the JSW and GMR co-owned franchise for a period of one year.

Hero Group has had a long association with sports, Akshay Munjal, founder and CEO, Hero Vired, said. “People worship cricket in India, and all fans and our learners are enthusiastically looking forward to the IPL. At Hero Vired, we believe sports complement academic learning and help individuals evolve as well-rounded professionals by inculcating discipline, team spirit, tolerance, and patience among the youth. In addition, data, finance, and the adoption of digital technology in sports today is a seamless blend with what Vired has to offer, and this partnership was a no-brainer,” he added further on the association.

As per the company, the Hero Group has ties with sports, having previously associated with the Cricket World Cup, the Indian Super League, and the Pro Kabbadi. Meanwhile, this marks Hero Vired’s, second sports partnership, alongside LaLiga in India.

“We, at Delhi Capitals, are constantly learning on and off the pitch to enhance our performance and stay ahead of the competition. So, we sincerely support Hero Vired’s mission to re-imagine learning in a refreshing and innovative way. I am confident that through their support we will elevate our learning experience and prepare better for the upcoming season of the IPL,” Vinod Bisht, interim CEO, Delhi Capitals, stated.

