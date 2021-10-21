Hero Vired becomes the official knowledge partner for LaLiga in India

With the partnership, 25 select LaLiga fans will get full access to Hero Vired programs

EdTech company Hero Vired on Thursday announced its appointment as the official knowledge partner for LaLiga In India. The two-year agreement will see Hero Vired as the exclusive knowledge partner for all LaLiga events in India over the period, including the forthcoming Amateur eLaLiga challenge which will take place for the first time in India.

As the exclusive knowledge partner, Hero Vired will offer 25 select LaLiga fans access to Hero Vired’s programs. The fans will be selected based on various competitions and engagement activities that will be executed throughout the year. Additionally, all Hero Vired learners and their family members will have access to LaLiga football workshops and masterclasses organised by professional LaLiga coaches.

Furthermore, Hero Vired will provide access to LaLiga scouting sessions with professional LaLiga coaches, offer scholarships for enrollment in LaLiga Football Schools (LLFS), and free trials. Hero Vired learners and their families will also be able to avail 30% discount on quarterly/annual membership at any LLFS location in India. Taking the learning on-ground, Hero Vired will also host a football clinic which will be produced and organised by LaLiga Football experts and league certified coaches.

“Sports is a huge part of life in India. Being the first Indian edtech company to partner with the largest football league in the world, LaLiga, is a matter of pride for us. For us, sports are a relevant format since it helps us expand our audience phenomenally. We believe that it will allow us to penetrate deeper into the country,” Akshay Munjal, founder and CEO, Hero Vired said.

He further added that esports is rapidly gaining popularity in India, and the company’s exclusive partnership with the league and eLaLiga challenge creates an opportunity to bring global learning and opportunities to Indians and Hero Vired learners.

“Fostering a learning environment has always been important to us at LaLiga, as we know that matches are not only played on the pitch. We are excited to partner with a young and dynamic company like Hero Vired to take our commitment of developing Indian football another step forward. We look forward to sharing our expertise in European football with millions of Indian youth through this association,” Jose Antonio Cachaza, managing director, LaLiga India, stated.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook