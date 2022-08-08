Hero MotoCorp launches a new campaign featuring brand ambassador Siddhant Chaturvedi

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new campaign #KhudKiSunLe for Destini 125 Xtec, featuring the company’s new brand ambassador Siddhant Chaturvedi. The TVC, conceptualised and executed by McCann Worldgroup, is being brought to life through a 360-degree surround campaign panning across multiple platforms – TV, print, digital and OOH.

Our message aims to empower the youth to act on their inclination and normalise making brave choices, for their greater good, Ranjivjit Singh, chief growth officer, Hero MotoCorp said. “This is reflected in our newly launched, Destini 125 Xtec, which has been built with the most ergonomic features. It has retained its retro-frontal design, it sports a metal body and has added smart upgrades like bluetooth connectivity, digi-analog speedometer, LED headlamp to be in sync with the times. And that has made it one of the most stylish and efficient of scooters on offer. It celebrates the confluence of two worlds – style and tech – to create the vehicle of choice for the confident, discerning and opinionated youngster,” he added.

In the commercial actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, is seen riding a Destini 125 Xtec in nexus blue colour. Along the way, he encounters young people who are involved in various scenarios where their decisions are overridden by those of others. Chaturvedi performs a powerful rap throughout to enlighten these youngsters to the reality behind their obvious choices. Through the rhythm of an intense rap with a pivotal turning point – Khud Ki Sun Le!, the TVC intends to initiate a culture of making brave choices that are backed by discernment, the company said.

“KhudKiSunLe is close to my heart for many reasons, one of them being that it reflects my personality. I have seen people not taking easily to being different or choosing the less-traversed path. The obvious reason has either been second-guessing themselves and their gut feeling or going with what the majority favours. In the process, they have lived with significant indolence weighing down the power of their expression. I have always believed in the rigour of making well-informed decisions and I am propagating the same through the Destini 125 XTC commercial,” Chaturvedi stated.

