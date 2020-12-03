Hero ISL recorded 16% rise in viewership for the first 8 matches

Star India airs the tournament in seven languages.

Hero ISL 2020-21 has registered a 16% growth in viewership in the first eight matches as compared to the previous season. According to Star India, official broadcaster of the league in India, the growth is observed universally across markets with Hindi speaking markets (HSM) recording 18% growth and South markets registering 14% growth.

This year, Kolkata Derby between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan made its debut in the top tier league, registering the highest viewership recorded for the rivalry match. The match between the two teams garnered 10 times the viewership. “After a successful Dream11 IPL 2020, we laid emphasis on an enhanced viewing experience for football by stressing on product innovations, improved story-telling and fan engagement. We hope to maintain the momentum and build on the gains in viewership in Week 1. Hero ISL 2020-21 has also set the precedence for other sporting events to resume in India by following the highest safety standards.” Sanjog Gupta, head-sports, Star India, said.

Hero ISL 2020-21 is being live broadcast in 83 countries across TV and digital platforms. Star India airs the tournament in seven languages and fans can also catch the action LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

