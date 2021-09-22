Hero Indian Super League partners with Terra Virtua

The partnership signals a fundamental shift in the way sports fans will be able to engage with their favourite sports teams.

The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday partnered with London based social, digital collectibles platform Terra Virtua Limited to launch its exclusive non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as digital collectibles ahead of the 2021-22 season. As per the agreement, under the licensed partnership, Terra Virtua will create unique digital collectibles featuring the Indian Super League and all its 11 clubs. Since the ISL’s launch in 2014, the league’s match moments, player cards, in-match highlights and more will be made available for fans to purchase and trade as interactive memorabilia through Terra Virtua’s marketplace. “Digital collectibles have been one of the most talked about fan engagement avenues in 2021, and ISL being a young league would like to keep pace with the demands of India’s millennial and Gen Z audience segments. Digital collectibles offer innovative opportunities for the league and its clubs to connect with the growing Indian football market and attract newer audiences,” Hoshedar Gundevia, head digital, ISL, said.

For Terra Virtua, CEO and co-founder, Gary Bracey, the partnership signals a fundamental shift in the way sports fans will be able to engage with their favourite sports teams going forward, allowing them to collect and trade Interactive player merchandise and dynamic digital memorabilia with fellow fans. “The partnership also demonstrates strong, continued growth in the NFT market, reinforcing that digital collectibles are the future of fan merchandise and digital art,” he highlighted.

Furthermore, Terra Virtua also announced that it recently switched its platform from the Ethereum blockchain to Polygon in a drive to be more sustainable. By making the change, the NFT platform has reduced its energy usage in minting NFTs by over 99%. “We are looking forward to being involved with Terra Virtua as they embark on their deal with the first mainstream Indian sports brand releasing NFTs,” Sandeep Nailwal, COO and co-founder, Polygon, stated.

Information on the collectibles available will be announced ahead of the ISL tournament 2021, starting on 19th November 2021.

