Hero Indian Super League brings DHL Express on board as Associate Sponsor

DHL will deliver the match ball via drones and remote-controlled cars

DHL Express has partnered with the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) for the sixth consecutive year of its partnership as ‘Associate Sponsor’. DHL will deliver the match ball for all 115 games of the season. However, this time the ball delivery will happen via drones and remote-controlled cars. The ‘DHL Winning Pass’ award will also be conferred to the player with the best assists towards scoring goals. “Our association with the Indian Super League is in its 6th year and is especially significant this year, as it is the first live sports event in the country post lockdown. We expect to connect with our customers with digital-led initiatives and create some thrilling moments,” RS Subramanian, senior vice president and managing director, DHL Express India, said.

The brand will run a television campaign during live and non-live match broadcasts. DHL Express has also invested In-stadia LED perimeter branding and camera carpet near the goal post. In addition, DHL will focus on a virtual engagement program for its customers and employees. This includes fan contests, influencer-led outreach, amongst other initiatives.

According to Sandeep Juneja, VP sales and marketing, DHL Express, ISL has seen an upswing in viewership. DHL Express expects to tap into 169 million viewers expected during this season. “Over the years, football has grown as a sport within the country. Our association too – in its 6th year – has brought in a professional approach to the sport. We have put together some exciting contests and engagements for fans and customers,” he added.

The company’s association with ISL is part of its global support for the sport given the shared spirit of speed, passion, teamwork and a can-do spirit. DHL supports global sporting events such as the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, ESL One and German Football Association (DFB). It also sponsors first-class football clubs such as Manchester United and FC Bayern Munich.

Read Also: Star India acquires Cricket South Africa media rights till 2024

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook