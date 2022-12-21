Hero Cycles strengthens its omnichannel with launch of its e-commerce website

Cycle manufacturer Hero Cycles has announced the launch of its e-commerce website. According to the company, the company’s new endeavour aims to promote new avenues of growth and strengthen its omnichannel presence.

With an objective to grow the band of cycling enthusiasts in the country, the website is designed to provide a seamless experience, Aditya Munjal, director, Hero Cycles, said. “What makes this unique is the fact that this is a true omnichannel initiative in partnership with our dealers and Hero Sprint Stores which form an important pillar in our journey of over 60 years. We want to increase the adoption of cycles and e-cycles across the country and we believe that this website will serve as another milestone in that direction,” he added.

As per the company, the website has a new virtual expert assistance service which is available to assist the consumers with their queries and understand the requirements to suggest the best variants from the range of products, it claimed. Moreover, the store locator guides the user to their nearest Hero Sprint Store or Dealer Partner while the order tracking feature provides updates on the delivery of their products, it further asserted.

