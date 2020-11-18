Hemant Dua named co-founder and chief growth officer of Do Your Thng

Dua has more than 25 years of global leadership, including a decade of strategic development and plan execution.

Do Your Thng (DYT), the branded content marketplace, has announced the appointment of Hemant Dua as the co-founder and chief growth officer of the company. He brings with him experience in strategy, nurturing talent, consumer behaviour and business development with the likes of Delhi Daredevils, Octagon, and BRC Group.

Dua has more than 25 years of global leadership, including a decade of strategic development and plan execution. Most recently, he held the position of CEO, Delhi Daredevils, structuring the first-ever divestment of an IPL franchise. Prior to that, Dua served as the Asia director of Octagon, the sponsorship consulting practise, consulting for Beijing Olympics and ideating and executing the Test event for 2008 Olympics – World Cup of Gymnastics.

“Hemant brings rich experience and valuable perspective to the team. His extensive expertise in driving strategy, market expansion and internal growth are unmatched. All are skills that would help DYT strengthen partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our presence,” Ankit Agarwal, founder and CEO, Do Your Thng, said on the appointment.

In the past year and COVID-19 tailwind, influencer marketing has surged ahead and estimated to reach $10 billion by the end of 2020. As co-founder of DYT, Dua is looking to scale the platform to the next level of growth and leverage the immense value of the influencer industry.

“In the year since its inception, DYT has already worked with upwards of 80 brands on 100+ campaigns with 20,000+ creators. I hope to accelerate the platform further, incubate ideas and translate them into reality,” Dua said.

DYT is a branded content marketplace that connects brands with everyday social media users. Through its app, the company gives active social media users the chance to earn from their posts by supporting brands, products, and issues they love and use. For brands, the company provides a secure marketplace to find the right creators for their product and/or service and get the word out there through paid campaigns.

