Helo strengthens its safety features and content moderation policies

Social media platform Helo strengthens its existing safety features and content moderation policies by making them available in 14 Indian regional languages. This move is in line with the platform’s commitment to provide a safe in-app experience for its community. Furthermore, Helo ties up with an internationally acclaimed fact checker to counter misinformation and fake news.

“Maintaining a safe and positive in-app environment is paramount to us, which is why we continuously enhance and update our policies, safety tools, and online resources. Taking a step ahead in this direction, we are delighted to collaborate with an independent, third-party fact checker to reduce the prevalence of fake news on our platform,” Shyamanga Barooah, head, content operations, Helo, said.

The Jagran Group is one of the third-party fact checker with whom the platform has partnered with. Certified by International Fact Check Network and Poynter Institute, through the partnership Helo will further intensify its efforts in minimising misinformation and fake news in the online community.

Moreover, the platform has advanced its in-app safety measures with 13 new safety features. Some of these new features include in-app reporting, privacy settings, restricted mode, parental control and comment filter. With the ‘in-app reporting’ feature, users have greater control over their feed and are able to report content or profiles that violate the community guidelines.

Helo’s community guidelines are now available in 14 Indian languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, amomg others. A detailed version of these guidelines is externally available. Helo aims to create a safe in-app environment that encourages the exchange of perspectives and sharing of information, across a diverse array of cultures and beliefs.

