Helo partners with Waste Warriors to launch #NamasteNature campaign

The campaign will allow users to share insights around solid waste management

Ahead of the World Environment Day on June 5, social networking platform Helo along with non profit solid waste management NGO Waste Warriors has launched a digital environmental awareness campaign #NamasteNature. The campaign is in line with the UN theme for World Environment Day 2020 -‘Time for Nature’.

“As a responsible platform, the aim of the campaign is to play a significant and meaningful role in conversations around supporting the needs of the larger community/society,” the social networking platform said in an official communication.

As part of the campaign, the two platforms have come together to share insights around solid waste management, and invite users participation through posts, updates, photographs, videos and other content which will further help in spreading awareness amongst friends and communities, while staying safe at home. Additionally, the Waste Warriors will live stream the launch of Swachhta Kendra (SK), its material recovery facility in Dehradun. The Swacchata Kendra is built specifically for plastic waste management, and will expand its efforts to uplift waste pickers in Dehradun through better livelihoods, formal employment, training and empowerment.

Part of ByteDance, Helo is a regional social media platform in India. The video sharing app provides a platform for people to come together, create and share content in their own language, and to connect with the wider community. In India, the platform provides content in 15 languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Rajasthani, Kannada amongst others.

