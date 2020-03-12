Helo goes regional with its new ‘Helo Pe Milo’ campaign

The campaign aims to target a diverse range of audience across geographies and age groups

Social media application Helo has rolled out its new campaign ‘Helo Pe Milo’’ to showcase the content offerings on the platform. The campaign features four multilingual television commercials (TVC) that will be aired across multiple platforms such as television, digital and outdoor.

With the new campaign, Helo aims to to transform the way people interact on social media by enabling a comfortable environment for self-expression in one’s language of choice, Chhandita Nambiar, head, entertainment, Helo, stated. “Through this campaign, we aim to emphasize the key ethos of our brand to our existing as well as potential users which aims at being inclusive and staying rooted at heart. The campaign also encourages people to ‘Get together on Helo’ for an exciting experience of multilingual content across categories of their interest,” she elaborated.

According to the platform, the TVC’s titled hostel, akhada, cricket, shayari highlight the preferred content categories on the platform such as entertainment, celebrities, food, sports and humor. To promote the campaign further, Helo is offering in-app stickers, templates and contests for its users to create content around the campaign. The app has rolled out its campaign in multiple languages such as Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil and will be further rolled out in 9 different languages throughout this year.

A recent market study conducted by Helo highlighted that people are more confident in expressing themselves in their first language or mother tongue.The study also revealed that 82% people feel a need to be up to date with information and are able to relate themselves better with local language digital content. “Through this campaign, Helo promotes the idea of self expression and connecting like-minded people in one’s language of choice,” added Nambiar.

