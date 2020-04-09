Helo appoints Rohan Mishra as India Head

Prior to joining Helo, Mishra was leading the Public Policy mandate at Mastercard and JUUL India

Helo India has appointed Rohan Mishra as the head of the network. In his new role, Mishra, who will be based out of the Gurgaon office will be responsible for supporting Helo’s business strategy, development of Helo’s products and driving growth in India.

With over 15 years of experience, Mishra has served on several senior positions across diverse sectors, including public affairs, business development, corporate strategy, CSR, and communications. Prior to joining Helo, he was leading the Public Policy mandate at Mastercard and JUUL India. Mishra is an economics graduate and an MBA, and has professional certification from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. He is also an alumnus of the prestigious Bucerius Leadership program in Hamburg.

According to a Helo spokesperson, the aim of the network is to drive value for all its users by providing them a platform that enables them to interact in their preferred language. “With Rohan’s joining the team, we look forward to collectively driving the growth of Helo from strength to strength in India,” the spokesperson added.

The social networking platform Helo is a regional content platform in India that enables people to create and share content in their own language, and to connect with the wider community. The platform available in 14 languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali and more, showcases latest trends, celebrity interactions and interest-based communities. The platform offers various product features like, cricket page, Helo Trends, Helo Live and Helo IP’s like in-app celebrity chat shows called FridayFever, FanMeetups, and much more for interest-based communities and groups.

Read Also: Former Ogilvy employee Abhik Santara launches ad agency ^Atom Network

Read Also: Work from home drives consumption of content on OTT platforms, while fitness and edtech apps see rise in subscriptions: Bobble AI report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook