HEAPS.ai appoints Ritesh Mittal as head of strategy and customer success for provider network

AI-driven health-tech B2B SaaS platform, Heaps Health Solutions has appointed Ritesh Mittal as the head of strategy and customer success, provider network. At HEAPS.ai, Mittal will be driving expansion of the provider network across India, forging strategic partnerships with other health-tech players and leading the customer success vertical.

“Ritesh Mittal is an industry stalwart, and we have him onboard to lead the entire hospital vertical. HEAPS aims to revolutionise health care delivery and payment models at a global level and offers highly-optimised, automated, and AI-based patient engagement platforms to insurers, hospitals, and corporations. With the experience Mittal possesses, we surely aim to expand our set of offerings to hospitals and expand our network in India,” Suman Katragadda, founder and CEO, HEAPS.ai, said.

Mittal brings in 14 years of rich experience in healthcare delivery and has previously worked with Paras Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. and Medanta-the Medicity. He has held various roles spanning growth strategy, P&L leadership and core hospital operations.

“Heaps is one of the few companies that is operating in a space that is at the cusp of explosive growth in India because value-based care is going to be the way forward. It is a part of the evolutionary process of the healthcare delivery industry as we have seen in other developed economies. Our solutions with our proprietary AI-driven clinical pathways help hospitals and insurance companies measure, analyse and improve health outcomes for patients post-discharge and those suffering from chronic illnesses. As a result, unexpected re-admits are controlled, hospitals have better engagement and hence better NPS scores and insurance companies have lesser claims to settle,” Mittal stated.

