HealthTech Startup Eka.Care gets $4.5 million seed funding from angel, early-stage investors

Eka.Care, a connected healthcare platform, has raised $4.5 million in seed funding led by angel and early-stage investors. The round included angel investors like Deep Kalra, founder, MakeMyTrip, Ashish Kashyap, founder, INDMoney, Rajesh Magow, co-founder, MakeMyTrip, Kunal Shah, founder, Cred, Abhishek Begerhotta, founder, 314e Corporation), Sujeet Kumar co-Founder, Udaan, Gaurav Munjal, co-founder, Unacademy, Shashank Kumar,co-founder, Razorpay, Phanindra Sama, founder, redBus, Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus), Anshuman Bapna, founder, Terra.do, Abhishek Goyal ,CEO, Tracxn, Aakrit Vaish, CEO, Haptik, among others. Early-stage venture capital firms – 3one4Capital, Eximius Ventures, and Speciale Invest also participated in the round.

Today most of our life revolves around digital solutions, be it entertainment, finance, travel or social, Vikalp Sahni, founder and CEO, Eka.Care said. These tools are available at the touch of our fingertips, he added.

“Unfortunately, healthcare digitisation in India is lagging. Our vision is to bring change in the way healthcare is delivered in the country by building tools for Healthcare Providers and patients. At Eka.Care, we believe that a medically-aware deep-tech platform for health care engagement can lead to better health outcomes. I am grateful to our investors who have chosen to support us in this mission,” Sahni stated.

Both healthcare providers and patients need technology support to adapt to the change that the healthcare sector is going through in the country, Deepak Tuli, co-founder and COO, Eka.Care said. The platform is building solutions to adapt to the changing needs, Tuli noted.

“Health records are the primary requirement for a better health economy. In India, we are not used to storing health records digitally which results in unnecessary repeat tests and patients end up paying the higher cost for their treatment. We are on a mission to introduce behaviour change of recording health records in a digital vault of Eka.Care for the betterment of every patient,” he added.

Eka.Care is building a secured full-stack platform for the healthcare providers to facilitate better tracking and reporting of outcomes for both doctors as well as patients, the platform said in a statement. The platform offers features like appointment management, hassle free communication between doctor and patients, AI driven digital prescriptions that reduce errors and improve the quality of prescriptions, integrated payments, and high-end in-clinic and tele-consultation solutions.

Founded in December 2020, Eka.Care aims to build a digitally-enabled and connected healthcare ecosystem between healthcare providers and patients for better health outcomes. The platform which is available in 12 languages enables every Indian family to create multiple health profiles, store health records such as vaccination charts for children, developmental milestones, prescriptions, lab reports, scans and allows sharing of records with healthcare providers.