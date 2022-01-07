HealthifyMe launches ‘It’s time to Healthify’ campaign featuring Sara Ali Khan

With this campaign, HealthifyMe wants to motivate people to use the app to meet their fitness goals

HealthifyMe has launched its new campaign ‘It’s time to Healthify’ as a part of its new year communication. With this campaign, the brand wants to motivate people to use the app to meet fitness goals. The campaign is live across mediums including TV, digital, social, radio, print, hoardings, and on the app as well. “New Year is an important time for us – when most people resolve to healthify themselves. The insight that everyone healthifies for a reason really excited us. We wanted to showcase the lives and transformation stories of real customers, this time bringing alive their reason to healthify, with the intent of inspiring others to achieve the same,” Tushar Vashisht, founder, HealthifyMe, said.



“The app helps users make a breakthrough change in their fitness levels, thereafter making a real difference in their daily lives. We’ve tried to reflect that. The film puts out the message that users can stay healthy and fit, with ease. Fitness is not daunting but fun,” Vashisht added.



HealthifyMe collaborated with Wondrlab for the campaign. While the campaign features Sara Ali Khan, it also features the regular users who have opted for HealthifyMe to meet their fitness goals. The film is a montage of real stories and people’s reasons to Healthify. In addition, there will also be individual testimonial videos of the users that will be released as an extension to the campaign.



“When we studied data, we realised that no one really healthifies or loses weight just to be healthy – there’s always a larger goal or reason. Everybody knows they should be healthy, but don’t get to it, till some reason triggers and motivates them. We decided to use that insight to connect to people,” Amit Akali, co-founder and chief creative officer, Wondrlab, said.

Read Also: Eggoz names Samarth Wadhwa as head of marketing

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook