Healthians signs Guru Randhawa as its brand ambassador

Randhawa will soon become the face of the brand for youth and North India markets

Healthians has roped in Punjabi singer and music producer Guru Randhawa as its brand ambassador. Randhawa will soon become the face of the brand for youth and North India markets.

“We are really excited about our partnership with one of the biggest superstars in Punjabi Music and Bollywood. Guru Randhawa represents the youth, and his music embodies the values of honesty, resilience and continuous evolution that Healthians as a brand espouses. This association with him will enable us to reach out to the masses, give a refreshingly new perspective, and drive our future growth strategy in India,” Deepak Sahni, founder and CEO, Healthians, said on the association.

Healthians, for the first time, has on-boarded a celebrity singer like Guru Randhawa, acknowledging his likeability and enthusiasm amongst the youth, the company said in a statement. “The healthtech brand wants to capitalize on Guru’s youth appeal to further drive its brand appeal among the younger generation,” it added. The culture of preventive healthcare is still quite nascent, and through association with Guru Randhawa, Healthians plans to influence the younger generations to start building this as a habit early in life.

Healthians is a health test at home service offering a wide range of health tests across over 140 cities of India. It has a network of state-of-the-art fully automated laboratories and a team of phlebotomists who specialise in sample collection from homes.

Read Also: toothsi raises $9 million as debt round led by Stride Ventures

Read Also: Netflix’s weak subscriber forecast evaporates pandemic-fueled stock gains

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook