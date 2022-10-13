Healthians brings Rashmika Mandanna on board as its brand ambassador

Healthians has brought actor Rashmika Mandanna on board as its brand ambassador. Banking on her universal appeal and popularity, Healthians aims to feature her in the company’s mainline campaigns targeted at the southern markets.

“We are looking forward to utilising Mandanna’s popularity in driving behaviour change in Indians, particularly the youth, towards their health. With this association, we aim to educate the masses on the importance of getting tested regularly and drive our promise of health test at home anywhere in India, especially in the southern regions,” Deepak Sahni, founder and CEO, Healthians, said.

In addition to Yuvraj Singh as a brand ambassador, earlier this year, Healthians had also on-boarded celebrity singer Guru Randhawa as one of the faces to represent the brand to drive brand appeal among the younger generation.

“Healthians is one of the fastest growing healthcare brands in India facilitating health tests from wherever you are and this came across as very inspiring when the brand approached me for an association. I agreed to represent the brand because of their vision of democratising healthcare and providing quality health test facilities in every nook and corner of the country which is a great thought and initiative. I look forward to being a part of their mission to inspire people to realise the importance of health and nudge them to stop ignoring it,” Mandanna stated.

The culture of preventive healthcare is still quite nascent, the company said in an official statement. “Through association with youth celebs like Rashmika Mandanna and Guru Randhawa, who are renowned influencers too, Healthians plans to influence the younger generations to start building this as a habit early in life,” it added further.

