Healthcare technology startup Augnito appoints Sahil Deswal as chief marketing officer

Prior to joining Augnito, Deswal was vice president - marketing, growth and monetisation at Trell

Healthcare tech innovator Augnito has appointed Sahil Deswal as the chief marketing officer for the brand. In his new role, Deswal will be responsible for leading marketing strategy including digital media strategy and advertising as well as brand growth with a strong focus on global brand building.

Deswal comes with over a decade of experience and has played an instrumental role in driving marketing and growth efforts for brands across e-commerce, media and entertainment, content, digital agencies and online services. Prior to joining Augnito, Deswal was vice president – marketing, growth, and monetisation at Trell. In his previous stints, he has also worked with Unilodgers as VP – global growth and marketing and as head – growth and marketing at Times Internet for news and gaming business. “Augnito has done a phenomenal job in transforming and aiding healthcare professionals in India especially during times like these when healthcare is the topmost priority. I look forward to leveraging my expertise for the brand,” Deswal said.

“At Augnito, it is our constant endeavour to ensure we make a difference with our voice technology and we are certain that with Sahil’s appointment we will be able to amplify our message and accelerate our journey of disrupting the healthcare technology space in India and the world,” Rustom Lawyer, founder and CEO, Augnito stated on the appointment.

Developed in India and co-designed by doctors and AI scientists, Augnito is a cloud-based speech-to-text software that guarantees error-free documentation, by converting human voice to written text in real-time. Augnito empowers healthcare providers by driving and amplifying Electronic Medical Records systems (EMR), one of the cornerstones for digital adoption in the sector. Less than a year into the launch, Augnito is used by over 5000 doctors in 24 states. With India fighting its biggest battle with Covid, Augnito has helped healthcare professionals to record data effectively and efficiently.

Read Also: Cannes Lions 2021: DDB Mudra bags Gold in Creative Strategy

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook