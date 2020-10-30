Healthcare startup Wellversed ropes in Yuvraj Singh as brand ambassador

The company also closed its Pre-Series A funding round from Singh’s YWC Ventures

Nutrition brand Wellversed has roped in cricketer Yuvraj Singh as brand ambassador for three years. The company also closed its Pre-Series A funding round from Singh’s YWC Ventures. With this round of funding, the nutrition-based healthcare startup has achieved a valuation close to Rs 100 crores.

Singh will be closely working with the founding team to scale the business. “This association will help Wellversed to scale expansion in newer markets, upgrade technology, and strengthen the company’s supply chain and R&D. The company aims at expanding across rapidly growing tier-2 cities as well as entering new International Markets in the near future,” the company said in a statement.

According to Aanan Khurma, co-founder and CEO, Wellversed, Yuvraj Singh has a high synergy with the brand in terms of the change that it intends to bring to the society at large. “Having gone through his own unique journey as an elite athlete as well as a cancer survivor, Yuvraj understands the role nutrition plays in health and wellness, thereby bringing the much-needed knowledge and energy to the team,” Khurma added.

Wellversed is redefining the way nutrition and food products are crafted, Yuvraj Singh, founder, YWC Ventures said. “It is not just another nutrition brand to me, it’s a technological innovation that paves the way for a fundamental change in the entire nutrition ecosystem. The brand’s Health Transformation Plans further differentiate it from any competing offering and I am confident that it will soon become one of top Global brands,” he stated further.

Wellversed was founded by Aanan Khurma with the goal of healthspan maximization. He joined forces with industrial designer Aditya Seth to design specialized food production equipment and fellow Stanford Biodesign alumni Ripunjay Chachan to lead the business operations, both of whom came on board as co-founders. Wellversed was initially incubated by Huddle and then had received angel investment by some of the most seasoned investors including Alok Mittal, Govindarajan Parthasarathy, Shankar Narayanan, Tejinderpal Miglani, Rohit Chanana, Amit Choudhary and others.

Read Also: Mohit Joshi elevated to CEO, Havas Media Group

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook