Health OK launches a new digital film with Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Mankind Pharma’s Health OK has launched a new digital film featuring brand ambassadors Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. As part of the second leg of the #HealthOKTohSabOK campaign, the film highlights that multivitamins help in strengthening the overall health of the person and maintains energy levels.

One aspect of maintaining good health is to ensure that a person’s body meets all the essential daily nutrients, but there are times when one is unable to fulfill the required nutrients, where multivitamin supplements fill the nutritional gap, Joy Chatterjee, general manager, sales and marketing, Mankind Pharma, said. “The idea behind the digital film was to highlight the benefits of using Heath OK in daily routine for improving overall health and general well-being and how it supports maintaining energy level. Hence, Kapoor and Singh were the fit choice for talking about energy levels,” he added.

The digital film aims to inform the audience about the benefits of consuming the ‘Health OK’ multivitamin. The ad film shows Kapoor and Singh working out in the gym and talking about the fact that they have finally figured out the secret behind each other’s energy and overall fitness, which turns out to be the Heath OK multivitamins.

As per the company, daily consumption of multivitamin supplements helps the body in maintaining micronutrients, which are required for the development of the body for optimum functioning. Thus, it builds the immune system and helps in maintaining energy levels.

Mankind Pharma is a pharmaceuticals company, established in 1995. The company operates in 34 overseas destinations and has pharma, over-the-counter (OTC) and FMCG brands like Manforce Condoms, Manforce Tablets, Manforce Staylong Gel, Unwanted 72, Prega News, Gas-O-Fast, Kaloree 1, Kabzend, Acne Star Gel among others, under its portfolio.

