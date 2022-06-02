Health food brand Yogabar acquires SuperHealthy

Health food brand Yogabar has announced the acquisition of nutrition-based food company, SuperHealthy. As per the company, the acquisition is the first step in Yogabar’s new expansion strategy wherein it is looking to acquire a series of budding homegrown food brands which share the same brand ethos. “This strategic move will help expand Yogabars diverse product portfolio further and increase access to a larger customer base as well as new markets, all while staying true to its value proposition of clean and natural ingredients,” it added.

“SuperHealthy aligns with our portfolio and we aim to further leverage our combined strengths to realise synergies across our value chain. We believe acquisitions are a way to add world-class like-minded talent to our team. It gives us a quicker way to scale up and the ability to accelerate our roadmap,” Suhasini Sampath, co-founder and CEO, Yogabar, said.

Superhealthy specialises in premium nuts, seeds and trail mixes. The brand’s entry into Yoga Bar’s portfolio will welcome the brand’s range of products such as antioxidant mixes, peri peri cashews, masala cashews, pumpkin seeds, salted almonds and seed mixes.

“Yogabar is the perfect home for us and the best way to take our story and product forward. We are sure Yogabar will help us unlock unprecedented growth,” Meghana Rao Mojjada, CEO and co-founder, SuperHealthy, stated on the acquisition.

SuperHealthy’s acquisition is just the start of Yogabar’s multifold growth strategy aimed at achieving a positive EBIDTA this month, the company said. “This comes after the brand has been consistently clocking more than 100% growth YoY over the years,” it claimed.

“We are looking to support and shelter more such homegrown food brands built on the pillars of transparency, quality, and trust. These are the ethos that aligns very well with our brand philosophy,” Sampath explained.

Read Also: FanCode becomes exclusive broadcaster of India tour of West Indies

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook