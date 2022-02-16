Heads Up For Tails unveils a new campaign to celebrate its 14-year anniversary

The brand has also partnered with influencers and content creators as part of the new campaign

As Heads Up For Tails celebrates its 14-year anniversary, the brand has rolled out a new campaign #HUFTTurns14 that celebrates its journey in India. This month-long campaign is also filled with offers of discounts, combos, among others, available across HUFT’s retail stores and website. “It’s the brand’s way of saying thank you and giving back to its biggest supporters – the consumers,” the company said in a statement.

For the #HUFTTurns14 campaign, to spread the word and be a part of this milestone celebration, the brand has also partnered with influencers and content creators who resonate with the brand’s philosophy and have been a part of their 14-year journey.

From one product to now serving millions of households and being India’s largest pet care brand, Heads Up For Tails has come a long way in the past 14 years, Samriddh Dasgupta, chief marketing officer, Heads Up For Tails, said. “With #HUFTTurns14, our objective is to celebrate all our milestones and the impact the brand has created on the lives of pets and pet parents. With this aim in mind, we have dedicated our birthday month to share our innovations, growth, and celebrate the community we serve. This is our way of thanking those who have supported us in this journey. We also wish to recognise the people who work in the field of pet care and champion their efforts,” Dasgupta added further on the launch of the new campaign.

Heads Up For Tails is a pet care brand with a distribution network across Delhi/NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Ludhiana. It also has manufacturing and R&D setups in Delhi and Bangalore. Heads Up For Tails recently raised Rs 277 crore in a Series A round led by Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India along with participation from Amitell Capital and existing investor, W&C PetTech.

