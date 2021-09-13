Heads Up For Tails ropes in Swati Mohan as chief business officer

She brings significant experience in growing brands

D2C pet care company Heads Up For Tails has roped in Swati Mohan as chief business officer. In her new role, Mohan will be responsible for scaling growth for the company across levers of brand and marketing, tech advancements, growth partnerships and product innovation. According to Rashi Sanon, founder, Heads Up For Tails, Mohan is a seasoned professional with a two-decade-long track record as a proven leader and has driven profitable growth in large, multi-channel consumer businesses.

“She brings significant experience in growing brands, improving operating performance and customer experience, and delivering results. Under her leadership, we aim at building a stronger tech platform for all the needs of pets at every stage of their life,” Sanon said.

Prior to joining Heads Up For Tails, Mohan spearheaded global streaming service Netflix’s marketing strategy for over two years. She is credited for driving 100% year-on-year subscriber growth and revenue market share leadership at the company as a part of its core leadership team, Heads Up For Tails claimed in an official statement. She also worked at other renowned media organisations such as National Geographic and Fox Networks Group. She has a wide spectrum of work experience across companies, including Group M, O&M, FBC Media and Endemol.

Heads Up For Tails recently closed its Series A round with $37 million. Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India led the round, while Amitell Capital and existing investor, W&C PetTech also participated.

“After years of building and scaling global media businesses, I’m excited about this leap into the pet care industry; one that is projected to reach over $2 billion over the coming years. As a pet parent myself, it has been inspiring to have witnessed what Rashi and the team at HUFT have built through their stores, experiences and products; a brand with a sole mission to treat pets and their needs no less than those of any family member; making it the undisputed leader in the category,” Mohan stated.

“I look forward to integrating this vision into the next phase of growth where we shall infuse tech and personalisation, e-commerce, content and community to build out both the brand and business as the go-to platform for any and every pet parent need,” she added further.

