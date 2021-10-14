Heads Up For Tails ropes in Samriddh Dasgupta as CMO

Prior to this appointment, Dasgupta led marketing and communications for Bombay Shaving Company as their vice president - marketing and new brands.

D2C pet care company Heads Up For Tails has announced the appointment of Samriddh Dasgupta as chief marketing officer of the company. At Heads Up For Tails, he will be responsible for scaling growth across the levers of brand and marketing, partnerships, community culture and engagement, and product innovation.

Dasgupta brings with him over 19 years of diverse leadership experience across sales, marketing and advertising and has worked on growing traditional and digital-first businesses across categories. Prior to this appointment, Dasgupta led marketing and communications for Bombay Shaving Company as their vice president – marketing and new brands. Prior to that, he was head of marketing at Akiva Superfoods, Aakash Digital, Xynteo, a Norwegian sustainability firm, and Dineout. The first decade of his career was spent as an entrepreneur in advertising, where he supported the growth of emerging businesses across India, from sectors as diverse as education, healthcare, diagnostics, FMCG, NBFCs, pharma, footwear, and infrastructure.

“We at HUFT have always focused on building teams that are able to bring in perspectives that help us push the envelope of how we think about our business today. We are very excited to have Samriddh join us in our growth journey. In his past roles across D2C, FMCG, content, and media, he has a proven track record of building strong brands in large categories. Samriddh will be helping us expand our omni-channel brand presence and help take our purpose forward across various consumer touchpoints,” Rashi Sanon, founder, Heads Up For Tails said.

“Heads Up for Tails is a formidable category creator brand in the petcare industry and I am excited to be part of their vision of becoming a trustable go-to-destination for all pet parents. Rashi and her team have built a purpose-driven and innovation-led business bringing products and services to help pets and pet parents live their best lives, together. As a part of the marketing and communications mandate, we will be focussing on combining the richness of consumer insights and data intelligence in the system. We aspire to build a content and experience bridge across the consumer journey, helping pet parents make more informed choices,” Dasgupta stated in his new role.

