Head Digital Works appoints Gunnidhi Singh Sareen as vice president, marketing

Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd. has announced the appointment of three new leadership positions today. The leadership hires include Visvesvarrya Neelakantan as chief technology officer (CTO), Gunnidhi Singh Sareen as vice president (VP) marketing, and Vasu Merugu as VP of product.

“As the organisation is expanding, we are looking to strengthen our team, including the leadership lineup. Cultural integrity and technical skillsets are the most important traits we seek while hiring an employee. We are keen to take on candidates who would assist us in riding the crest in the gaming industry with the cutting-edge state-of-the-art technology at Head Digital Works. We are also extending efforts for our current workforce to update their skillsets as per the industry demand,” Hari Emani, senior manager HR, Head Digital Works said.

Having worked across retail, e-commerce and fintech sectors with MNCs such as Walmart, Paypal and Matrimony.com, Visvesvarrya Neelakantan, CTO at Head Digital Works brings rich experience in developing and scaling multiple product offerings to the table. Gunnidhi Singh Sareen who joined as VP of marketing was the ex-marketing head at Airtel where he was instrumental in gaining mobile revenue market share. He will be leading the company’s acquisitions and retention efforts. Leading the product management and analytics efforts at Head Digital Works is Vasu Merugu, VP of product. He was previously director of product management at ADP and also has global experience having worked in Europe and USA.

As per the company, as a result of rapid digital transformation during and post-pandemic, there is an exponential surge for skilled tech professionals. “To expedite growth both vertically and horizontally, Head Digital Works aims to double its current workforce of 400 by the year-end. Currently, the company has already onboarded 100 employees since the beginning of the year and is hiring across domains including technology, marketing, strategy, growth and product,” it added further.

