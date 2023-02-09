HDFC Securities onboards Sandeep Bhardwaj as its chief operating officer

HDFC Securities has announced the onboarding of Sandeep Bhardwaj as the company’s chief operating officer (COO). According to the company, Bhardwaj will handle the mandates for digital transformation, marketing, corporate communications, online business and products, in his new role.

“My core focus would be to work closely with the senior leaders to carve out a growth and profitability path in the current competitive broking landscape while understanding our customers better and living up to their delivery expectations,” Sandeep Bhardwaj, COO, HDFC Securities, said.

According to a company statement, Bhardwaj has nearly 22 years of experience where he built expertise in change management and digital transformation, with customer-centric innovation being a key driver. Prior to his current role, he was associated with organisations such as Angle Broking Ltd, Religare Finvest Ltd, Centurian Bank of Punjab Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Group.

Bhardwaj has strong expertise in analytics, digital marketing, and product innovations along with a deep understanding of the retail broking business, Dhiraj Relli, managing director (MD) and CEO, HDFC Securities, stated. “His vision of creating a great customer service eco-system and relevant product offerings would positively impact the value proposition that we bring to our clientele. With him on board, we will focus on scaling our market share, strengthening our digital presence and driving innovation as the core of our business model,” Relli added.

