HDFC Life’s new digital campaign encourages people to buy insurance online

The campaign aims to challenge the consumer purchase behaviour in the insurance sector

Life insurance company HDFC Life has launched a new digital campaign – ‘Ye Sahi Toh Life Insurance Online Kyu Nahi?’ with actor Manjot Singh. Conceptualised by Logicserve Digital, the campaign is aimed at encouraging the audience to shift their life insurance buying process online, just like every other task.

Through a series of short films, the digital campaign takes people through everyday scenarios where the protagonist finds himself in situations where an online medium comes to his rescue. From taking music lessons online to booking a cab at 3 am, the campaign sets a relatable context for the audience before coming to its central message – if you can learn singing online or book a cab online in the middle of the night, why can’t you buy insurance online too? With a series of everyday scenarios, the audience finds itself experiencing the convenience of accomplishing minor and major tasks through online medium, which is when the brand plugs in its central message – buy life insurance online.

The campaign ‘Ye Sahi Toh Life Insurance Online Kyu Nahi?’ aims at bringing about a behavioural shift in an age-old habit by encouraging customers to research, explore and buy life insurance online, Vishal Subharwal, executive vice president – ecommerce and digital marketing, HDFC Life, said. “Unlike our other campaigns that focus on products and category benefits, this focuses on changing and challenging the consumers purchase behaviour,” he added.

For Manesh Swamy, vice president- creative, Logicserve Digital, a lot of people are hesitant even today to deal with their finances online. “We wanted the audience to resonate with the campaign and hence, the whole narration was based on relatable and everyday scenarios. And Manjot Singh added the pinch of light-hearted humour that the campaign needed to strike the right chord with the viewers,” he stated further.

