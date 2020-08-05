HDFC Life’s new campaign emphasises on the importance of financial protection

HDFC Life’s campaign has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett

Life insurance company HDFC Life has rolled out a new campaign stressing upon the importance of financial protection for families through term insurance plans. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the campaign highlights how the current times have taught the world that uncertainties arrive unannounced. The film has been launched on television, direct-to-home and digital channels to drive the need for protection.

According to Pankaj Gupta, sr. EVP (Sales) and chief marketing officer, HDFC Life, recent surveys on Indian consumer sentiment reflect their concerns about their own as well as their family’s well being. “There is a rising sentiment that in the current situation, one needs to be even more proactive about financial planning and securing their family’s future. Term insurance is a must-have product for every individual. It protects the family financially by playing the critical role of acting as an income replacement in case of an eventuality,” he added.

As per the company, the Swiss Re report for FY2014 highlights that India has a huge protection gap of 92.2% – most Indians are either underinsured or uninsured. “Given that consumers are now more open to term insurance, this campaign will help build further awareness around the category and our term plans, besides nudging them to take action,” Gupta elaborated.

These past few months have brought home the fact that life is uncertain at best and highly unpredictable, but one thing that stays steady through tough times is the love for our family, Rajdeepak Das, chief creative officer – South Asia and managing director – India, Leo Burnett said. “Keeping this in mind, HDFC Life talks about the importance of insuring yourself and thereby, ensuring that if a crisis comes unexpectedly, your family is well prepared to tackle the fallout. While we always hope for the best, we should also be prepared for the worst. We hope this campaign nudges people to take the first step towards securing their loved ones,” he explained.

