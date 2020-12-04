HDFC Life says #SirfSafeNahinSmartBhiBano in its new campaign

The campaign will be promoted across social media channels, YouTube and digital platforms to ensure maximum reach and visibility

Life insurance company HDFC Life has launched a new digital campaign that focuses on the role of Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) as part of a prudent financial plan. The campaign debunks the commonly held myths surrounding the ULIP category and highlights the unique features of HDFC Click2Wealth plan that make it an attractive customer proposition to achieve diverse life goals.

Through the central message of ‘#SirfSafeNahiSmartBhiBano’, the brand aims to change the way consumers look at ULIPs. The campaign, comprising of one main and two short films, features two characters – Meet (myth) and Jeet (myth buster). Meet and Jeet have opposite viewpoints when it comes to their lifestyles, with Meet confessing to having doubts about investing in a unit linked insurance plan while Jeet dispels his doubts in a light hearted manner by subtly weaving HDFC Life Click2Wealth’s benefits into the narrative.

ULIPs can help customers invest in a systematic, disciplined manner across a range of asset classes to meet their life goals while protecting the downside with a life insurance cover, Vishal Subharwal, executive vice president, e-commerce and digital marketing, HDFC Life, said. “ULIP as a category is perceived by some as expensive and opaque.

Through this campaign, featuring HDFC Life Click2Wealth, we want to burst myths surrounding ULIPs which impact purchasing decisions. HDFC Life Click2Wealth is a feature rich product that offers customers a bouquet of benefits to create long term wealth and income streams,” he added further on the new campaign.

The campaign will be promoted across social media channels, YouTube and digital platforms to ensure maximum reach and visibility.

Read Also: Disney+ Hotstar collaborates with MediaMath to offer audience-based marketing

Read Also: Impresario Handmade Restaurants’ Riyaaz Amlani on the need to build a direct relationship with the consumer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook