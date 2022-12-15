HDFC Life rolls out its campaign for annuity

HDFC has rolled out its latest campaign to discuss retirement with an annuity. According to the company, the campaign will be shown across multi-media such as television, digital, and over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Moreover, the campaign includes additional short films featuring the same characters as its main commercial.

Retirement planning is not an easy process. Even more critical is ensuring that the retirement corpus is utilised in a manner that meets the individual’s financial needs in a regular, uninterrupted way, Vishal Subharwal, chief marketing officer and head e-commerce digital business, HDFC Life, said. “The part most individuals find challenging is that of managing their retirement corpus. What one needs is a regular, guaranteed stream of income similar to the salary that one received during their working years,” he added.

The campaign video focuses on the story of a couple as they prepare for life after retirement. Throughout the film, various conversations between the husband and the wife convey their thoughts on retirement and how they finally come to the realisation that by planning with an annuity, they can get a monthly income even after retirement.

