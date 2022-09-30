HDFC Life rolls out Insure India campaign

HDFC Life has launched the ‘Insure India’ campaign with an aim to educate Indians on the benefits of life insurance as a product category. Over the last three years, HDFC Life along with its vast network of distribution partners claims to have established life insurance awareness month as an exclusive property to spread awareness about the category. Previous initiatives include ‘Start the Talk’, ‘Get Set Protect’ and ‘Being Responsible’ which primarily aimed to educate consumers about life insurance. These continued efforts across various platforms, by HDFC Life and its partners, have enabled the brand to reach out to millions of individuals across the country.

India has a huge protection gap which needs to be bridged and this is where life insurance comes in, Vishal Subharwal, chief marketing officer and head e-commerce and digital business, HDFC Life, said. “Life insurance is actually the first financial product every individual needs to purchase. It has been our continuous endeavour to create awareness for this product category – we have been doing this through our brand campaigns as well as standalone campaigns for a few years now. Insure India takes this a step further by engaging with consumers both directly and indirectly through our partners via on-ground activities as well as the digital platform. We hope that a large number of individuals would benefit through this initiative,” he added.

According to the company, the objective of this campaign is to educate Indians about life insurance thereby motivating them to secure their future with this unique financial product that offers the dual benefits of protection and long-term savings. With insurance penetration at a little over three percent in the country, HDFC Life believes that ‘Insure India’ will play an important role in enabling individuals to take their first step towards financial freedom.

