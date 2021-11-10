HDFC Life launches #RetireOnYourTerm campaign

The campaign will be rolled out across mediums

HDFC Life has launched its new campaign, #RetireOnYourTerm to highlight the importance of timely financial planning to live a comfortable life post-retirement. The campaign is based on the insight that retirement planning is still not a priority for many Indians, while the life span of Indians is increasing. The campaign aims to bridge the gap between the intention for retirement planning and the actual action. According to Vishal Subharwal, head, marketing, digital business, and e-commerce, HDFC Life, individuals usually focus on the family and children’s future when it comes to financial planning. Retirement planning is often a neglected area and even if people are aware of its significance, they do not know when to start, Subharwal noted.

“Through this campaign, we aim to nudge consumers to plan for their and their spouse’s financial freedom post-retirement, in a timely manner. Individuals have various concerns in terms of retirement planning – how to go about it, which are the suitable products, can they use life insurance for retirement planning? These are legitimate questions and we hope to enable consumers find answers to these through our campaign,” he added.

The campaign will be rolled out across mediums including television, digital, DTH.A family is seen preparing for the son to leave in pursuit of his dreams in the campaign. As they return home after dropping their son off, they get contemplative and start talking about their dreams and the events that shaped their reality. The film shows at the end that the couple realises it is the time for them to plan for their retirement and to retire on their terms.

“Retirement planning is often seen as boring or cumbersome. With this campaign, we wanted to bring in a new perspective. Very often, in fulfilling our responsibilities and making the right choices for our family, we give up on our own dreams and wishes. Our latest film reiterates that planning your retirement could mean that you could now go back and complete those wishes. The film narrates this message through the lens of a middle-aged couple who, after fulfilling their parental responsibilities, are ready to plan their life ahead as per their priorities,” Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett, said.

Read Also: Mridul Gupta joins CoinDCX as chief operating officer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook