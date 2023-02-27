HDFC Life launches new ‘The Missing Dulha’ campaign

HDFC Life, one of the leading insurers in India, has launched its latest campaign, ‘The Missing Dulha’, which consists of ten films that revolve around a groom who disappears on his wedding day.

The campaign, as per the bank, humorously captures the essence of a traditional Indian wedding.

Through this campaign, HDFC Life aims to deliver a simple yet relatable message about the significance of life insurance and its advantages.

“One of the barriers to life insurance penetration in India has been the fact that the category benefits are not fully appreciated by potential consumers. The challenge put forth to the marketing team was to demystify life insurance and do it in a manner that makes the category appeal to a wider audience pool.” said Vishal Subharwal – chief marketing officer and group head – strategy, HDFC Life.

“With this objective we have launched ‘The Missing Dulha’, a 10-part ad-series which brings to the forefront the nuances of various life insurance product categories in a manner that is interesting and easy-to-understand. We believe this unique approach coupled with the right dose of humour set in a typical Indian wedding scenario, makes the film relatable to a large section of Indian consumers.” he added.

