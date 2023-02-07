HDFC Life launches new campaign; highlights the role of families in overcoming challenges

HDFC Life, one of the leading life insurers, has launched a new campaign based on the idea ‘protection starts with self’. As per the company, the new campaign highlights the need to ensure the security of our loved ones from any downfall besides securing their future.

HDFC Life’s latest film depicts a story of a young, bright student who is empowered to continue her journey with a sense of pride, with the right support from her father.

“We have focused on the need for students to own their identities irrespective of how others perceive them. Family plays a critical role in enabling youngsters to recognise their self-worth and also in securing their future financially. This resonates with our philosophy of financially securing individuals and enabling them to face life’s uncertainties. It reinforces the need to be financially secure and prepare our future generation to cope with life’s challenges and uncertainties and live with pride.” said Vishal Subharwal, chief marketing officer and head e-commerce and digital business, HDFC Life.

The bank said that the campaign will be available across multi-media platforms including television, digital, outdoor and PR.

“In today’s world we often see the youth struggling with their identity of who they are and where they belong. Our film narrates one such heart-warming story where a father not only gives his daughter the financial confidence to pursue her dreams but more importantly gives her the emotional support to stay true to herself. A valuable message that will resonate well, especially with the youth – Sar utha ke jiyo!” said Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett.

