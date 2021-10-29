HDFC Life launches #ClickKaroInsureKaro campaign

The campaign was ideated by creative agency partner Logicserve Digital

HDFC Life has launched its new consumer awareness campaign, #ClickKaroInsureKaro. The campaign highlights the ease of purchasing life insurance online. It consists of six films that focus on different life stages of an individual and specific HDFC Life products relevant for each stage. The campaign was ideated by creative agency partner Logicserve Digital.

According to Vishal Subharwal, head, marketing, digital business and e-commerce, HDFC Life, over the last one year consumers have been purchasing most products online. However, the idea of purchasing life insurance online is yet to become popular, Subharwal noted.

“It has been our endeavour to convey the benefits of buying life insurance online. There is a wide range of life insurance products that are designed to meet the life stage needs of every individual. These can be purchased via the digital platform in a convenient manner. We hope to be able to drive this message through our latest campaign,” Subharwal added further.

HDFC Life launched ‘digital campaign #YeSahiTohLifeInsuranceOnlineKyuNahi earlier this year. The last campaign focused on the protagonist, Manjot Singh, highlighting the ease of buying life insurance online. The same protagonist is seen focusing on life stage-based products while talking about the ease of buying online in the latest campaign.

“After the success of the Buy Online campaign, we wanted to move the consumer from interest to intent via deep-diving more on the plans and the features of the products. Last time the stories revolved around the lockdown phase this time we planned it around the Festive season and unlock phase,” Manesh Swamy, vice president, creative, social, PR and marcom, Logicserve Digital, said.

Read Also: IAMAI appoints Ashish Singhal and Sumit Gupta as co-chairs for its crypto council

Read Also: Indian gaming market to reach $7 billion by FY26: Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook