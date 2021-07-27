HDFC Life highlights the importance of timely financial planning in #KaroPooriTaiyaari campaign

The campaign has been launched across the social media platforms of the company

HDFC Life has rolled out a new campaign #KaroPooriTaiyaari to encourage Indians to plan and secure their life goals with the company’s savings and insurance plans. The campaign communicates to the audience that life can take an uncertain turn at any point, and the best way to take care of one’s responsibilities even in such times is through timely and strategic financial planning. The conceptualisation of the campaign was undertaken by Logicserve Digital.

The campaign stars television actors Manish Raisinghan and Mansi Parekh in the roles of Aditya and Pooja who, along with their two kids, take us through the different savings and returns options available with HDFC Life Sanchay Plans through goals and aspirations. Further, #KaroPooriTaiyaari explains the multifold benefits of HDFC Life Sanchay Plans and how they can enable one to achieve the life they aspire.

This campaign is our attempt at communicating the importance of timely financial planning to our audience and offering them the choice of options that can enable them to fulfill their responsibilities, while never having to compromise on the joys of life, Vishal Subharwal, head – marketing, digital business and e-Commerce at HDFC Life, said. ”#KaroPooriTaiyaari does just that, in a light-hearted manner that is relatable to the audience,” he added further on the launch of the campaign.

For Manesh Swamy, senior vice president – creative and social media, Logicserve Digital, financial planning for responsibilities is an important aspect of life. “The task at hand was to communicate that to the audience in a simple and relatable way. With these series of films, we aim to convey that proper financial planning, and a positive attitude can enable individuals to deal with life’s uncertainties,” Swamy stated.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook