HDFC Bank’s Safety Grid campaign reiterates the importance of social distancing

In order to encourage consumers to follow social distancing, HDFC Bank launched its #HDFCBankSafetyGrid campaign to help people maintain the World Health Organisation (WHO) prescribed distance while waiting in a queue at a shop or an establishment. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett India, the campaign is aimed at creating physical markers on the ground leading to various retail outlets to ensure that appropriate distance is maintained.

The physical markers have been created using the outer grid of HDFC bank logo at a distance of 1 meter from each other outside outlets such as pharmacies, grocery stores, ATMs among others. According to Ravi Santhanam, chief marketing officer, HDFC Bank, at a time when the nation is fighting the pandemic, the bank aims to extend its support towards the safety and protection of the citizens. “As social distancing is the need of the hour to fight Covid19, we want to use our logo to send this important message across to the people. The cause that we are fighting for today is much greater than any marketing rules and norms and every effort or contribution counts,” he added.

The safety grid campaign has been launched in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh and Bhubaneswar. Moreover, it will be implemented at over 4,000 essential services stores across the 8 cities. So far, it has been implemented at over 1,750 essential services stores.

Social distancing is one of the primary ways in which we can keep this deadly disease at bay but in reality, one does need to step out to buy essentials, Rajdeepak Das, MD – India and chief creative officer, Leo Burnett South Asia said. “The grids are a physical manifestation of the social distancing individuals must maintain in any public setting. It’s a simple but extremely powerful idea, a simple solution, albeit a bold one,” he explained.

