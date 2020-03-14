HDFC Bank voted ‘Best Governed’ and TCS wins ‘Best Environmental Stewardship’

A total of 335 portfolio managers and analysts from around the world participated in the survey

Banking and financial services company HDFC Bank has been voted as the ‘Best Managed Company’ in India in the poll conducted amongst investors and analysts by the global financial magazine FinanceAsia. In addition to this, the poll also voted HDFC Bank as the best in the ‘Corporate Governance’ category, and Aditya Puri as the ‘Best CEO’.

According to FinanceAsia, a total of 335 portfolio managers and analysts from around the world participated in the survey, which is now in its 20th year. The win for HDFC highlights our commitment to transparency and independence as also how each one of the 2 lakh members have conducted themselves, Shyamala Gopinath, chairperson, HDFC Bank Limited said. “While we have always kept the customer at heart, it has not been at the cost of our values, integrity and governance standards,” she added.

In the best managed company category, Bajaj Finserv and TCS stood among the top three, while TCS and Tata Group were among the best three in the best corporate governance category. In the best CEO category, Uday Kotak from Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sanjiv Bajaj from Bajaj Finserv and Anand Mahindra from Mahindra Group were amongst the top three. The first position in the ‘Best Environmental Stewardship’ was bagged by TCS, followed by HDFC bank at number 2 and Infosys at number 3.

The magazine quizzed investors about the best managed listed companies across Asia, in addition to the best senior executives and best policies around dividend payments, the magazine said on its website. The survey ran during January and February 2020.

Read Also: HP India launches #KhelTohSaraRangonKaHai campaign to revive classroom experience

Read Also: Coronavirus Impact: IPL franchises stand to lose nearly 40% of sponsorship revenue

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook