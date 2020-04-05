HDFC Bank receives mandate to collect donations for PM Cares Fund

HDFC group has also donated Rs 150 crore to the PM Cares Fund

With the Government of India appealing its citizens to donate funds towards the Prime Minister’s citizen assistance and relief in emergency situations fund (PM CARES) in order to deal with coronavirus pandemic in the country, HDFC Bank has been nominated to collect the donations that will be utilized to provide relief to the affected.

According to the bank, individuals can donate funds from their homes using debit cards, credit cards, UPI and digital banking channels. “I would urge all of us to make the most of it and help the government in this gargantuan effort that it is making to ensure minimum disruption to our life,” Aditya Puri, managing director, HDFC Bank said.

As the country went into a lockdown necessitated by the outbreak of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to contribute generously towards the fund which will be utilized towards dealing with the health crisis. “We are facing a global health crisis. I do believe that India has acted in time and consequently we will come out victorious from these trying times,” Puri added.

Moreover, the HDFC group has also donated Rs 150 crore to the PM Cares Fund to support the Government of India for its relief and rehabilitation measures towards the pandemic.

