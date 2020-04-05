HDFC Bank receives mandate to collect donations for PM Cares Fund

The PM Cares funds will be utilized towards combating the coronavirus outbreak in the country
With the Government of India appealing its citizens to donate funds towards the Prime Minister’s citizen assistance and relief in emergency situations fund (PM CARES) in order to deal with coronavirus pandemic in the country, HDFC Bank has been nominated to collect the donations that will be utilized to provide relief to the affected.
According to the bank, individuals can donate funds from their homes using debit cards, credit cards, UPI and digital banking channels. “I would urge all of us to make the most of it and help the government in this gargantuan effort that it is making to ensure minimum disruption to our life,” Aditya Puri, managing director, HDFC Bank said.
As the country went into a lockdown necessitated by the outbreak of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to contribute generously towards the fund which will be utilized towards dealing with the health crisis. “We are facing a global health crisis. I do believe that India has acted in time and consequently we will come out victorious from these trying times,” Puri added.
Moreover, the HDFC group has also donated Rs 150 crore to the PM Cares Fund to support the Government of India for its relief and rehabilitation measures towards the pandemic.
Read Also: Mumbai Police promotes the need for self-policing in its latest campaign
Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.