HDFC Bank launches the second edition of “Mooh Band Rakho” campaign to raise awareness on fraud prevention

Digitalisation offers customers unparalleled convenience and access to banking services.

HDFC Bank Ltd has launched the second edition of its “Mooh Band Rakho” campaign in support of International Fraud Awareness Week 2021. Through this initiative the bank aims to increase awareness on all types of frauds and the importance of keeping your mouth shut to ensure their prevention. This year, HDFC Bank through its Mooh Band Rakho campaign is urging customers to take a pledge and not share confidential banking information with anyone. The bank has rolled out this campaign to commemorate the global movement to minimise the impact of fraud which is being held from November 15 – 21, 2021.

Digitalisation offers customers unparalleled convenience and access to banking services. With these conveniences comes a lot of risks of cyber frauds as well. The fraudsters are constantly on the prowl looking out for gullible customers. It is critical to be always alert and mindful of talking and chatting with strangers. Customers need to protect their wealth and savings by following certain hygiene rules, Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD and CEO, HDFC Bank, said. “At HDFC Bank we are constantly updating our technology, processes and systems to mitigate emerging cyber security threats. Creating awareness is a critical step in this journey and we are therefore delighted to launch the Mooh Band Rakho campaign to educate people on how to keep their mouth shut about their personal and financial information and in doing so, keep their account safe,” he added.

The Bank will be conducting over 2,000 workshops in the next four months across the country to help customers understand how they can safeguard themselves against financial fraud. The campaign reminds customers that there are many situations in which it is better not to disclose information, especially when it comes to banking details. Special focus is being given to the youth segment, where the bank will be targeting senior secondary schools and colleges, so that the awareness is ingrained.

Read Also: Bengaluru FC appoints Fast&Up as official nutrition partner

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook