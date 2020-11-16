HDFC Bank launches new campaign to raise awareness on cyber frauds

As part of the campaign, the bank will be conducting 1,000 workshops in the next four months across the country

HDFC Bank Ltd. on Monday announced the launch of ‘Mooh Band Rakho,’ a campaign to increase awareness on cyber frauds and preventing them. The campaign highlights how fraudulent transactions are rising at an alarming rate in the country today and urges consumers to not share personal information.

As part of the campaign, the bank will be conducting 1,000 workshops in the next four months across the country. “Following simple steps such as not sharing card details, CVV, expiry date, OTP net banking/ mobile banking login ID and password over phone, SMS, email and social media can help the general public keep their money safe. This campaign will talk about this and more,” the bank said in a statement.

The campaign also supports the International Fraud Awareness Week 2020, the global movement to minimise the impact of fraud which is being held from November 15 – 21. The ‘Mooh Band Rakho’ campaign was initially launched by the bank to fight Covid 19 and it has now been extended to fighting cyber fraud.

This campaign is the need of the hour as more and more individuals are accessing banking services online. This has gathered momentum during the pandemic, Jimmy Tata, chief risk officer, HDFC Bank, said. “As a socially responsible corporate citizen, we regularly organise secure banking workshops for customers and the general public across the country. Through this campaign we are aiming to take it to the next level by involving all stakeholders including investigating agencies,” Tata stated further on the launch of the campaign.

Read Also: Amway’s Ajay Khanna on the marketing strategy which brands need to follow in the time of Covid-19

Read Also: MIB seeks compliance of policy on FDI in digital media within a month

Read Also: How brands can be prepared for a mobile-first customer world

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook