HDFC Bank celebrates indomitable human spirit during lockdown with #HumHaarNahiMaanenge campaign

#HumHaarNahinMaanenge has been composed by musician A.R. Rahman, and the lyrics are penned by lyricist and poet, Prasoon Joshi

In order to spread hope and positivity amid the nationwide lockdown imposed in the country, HDFC bank released a new song #HumHaarNahiMaanenge to celebrate the firm spirit of citizens around the country who are standing strong while also following the guidelines to fight the covid-19 pandemic.

Through the campaign, the bank also aims to draw attention to the importance of standing together for a cause and supporting more people during these tough times through the PM-Cares Fund. According to Ravi Santhanam, chief marketing officer, HDFC Bank, through this tribute we want to touch the heart of every person in the country and let them know that they are not alone. Together, we will emerge stronger. “Right now, every contribution, bolsters the nation’s effort to fight the pandemic. We salute the undying spirit of our countrymen and reiterate our commitment to help and support to defeat COVID-19,” he added.

The song has been composed by musician A.R. Rahman, and the lyrics are penned by lyricist and poet, Prasoon Joshi. The track also features artists such as Clinton Cerejo, Mohit Chauhan, Harshdeep Kaur, Mika Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan, Javed Ali, Sid Sriram, Shruti Haasan, Shashaa Tirupati, Khatija Rahman and Abhay Jodhpurkar. Moreover, percussionist Sivamani, sitarist Asad Khan and bass prodigy Mohini Dey are also part of this project. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by the creative agency Kinnect and digital media firm Qyuki.

Furthermore, the bank also aims to contribute Rs 500 each time the song is shared through social media. Though this is not the most ideal of circumstances for creativity but as artists we have to break through adversity and catch the finger of hope, Prasoon Joshi, lyricist, said. “My poem is centred around the thought of the un-putdownable spirit of us humans. We have much to learn, but together we will surmount the odds, we won’t give up,” he stated.

Read Also: Havells #SukoonKaLockdown campaign urges people to share responsibilities during lockdown

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook