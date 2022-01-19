HCL Technologies appoints Prabhakar Appana global head of AWS ecosystem business unit

In his new role, Appana will drive HCL’s business growth and provide solutions and services to its global clients

HCL Technologies (HCL) has appointed Prabhakar Appana as senior vice president and the global head of its AWS ecosystem business unit to further accelerate the company’s #HCLCloudSmart journey.

With over 23 years of experience, Appana has worked in various leadership roles across geo sales, consulting, technology practices and program management. In his new role, Appana will drive HCL’s business growth and provide solutions and services to its global clients in reimaging their businesses for the digital age.

As HCL continues to drive its strategy to be the digital partner of choice for global enterprises and reinforces its industry-leading portfolio of innovative cloud services, it is vital to strengthen our leadership team too, Kalyan Kumar, chief technology officer and head ecosystems, HCL Technologies, said. “Prabhakar Appana brings rich experience in the area of cloud transformation from advisory to implementation, digital transformation, new business development, leading strategic initiatives and building teams,” he added.

Prabhakar Appana joins HCL Technologies from Accenture, with a successful track record building technology business for telcos, media, high-tech, and aerospace and defence industries and later in London driving and transforming the cloud business. He started his career in 1997 and held multiple leadership positions across various IT and technology companies. He has a reputation for his deep industry experience, technology enterprise digital transformation, cloud adoption, unwavering client focus and passion for continuous learning.

HCL’s recently launched dedicated AWS Ecosystem Business Unit will help enterprise clients modernize and migrate at scale, sustain cost advantages and focus on experimentation by combining HCL’s experience and expertise in building adaptive cloud smart portfolios, and AWS’s depth and breadth of services and rapid innovation. “As we continue to witness rapid digitisation and modernisation across enterprise IT, 5G network, Industry 4.0, IoT, AI/ML and ISV ecosystem, the lines between industries are diminishing and rapid pace adoption is happening across cloud ecosystem platforms. It is for us to capitalise and bring fast-paced adoption to the client’s ecosystem,” Prabhakar Appana said.

