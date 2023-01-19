Hawk bags customer service mandate for multi-game platform Games24x7

Hawk, a Gozoop Group company, has bagged the customer service and listening mandate for Games24x7, one of the leading multi-game platforms. As per the mandate, the former will be monitoring and managing interactions between the brand and its online community for RummyCircle, My11Circle, and U Games.

“We believe that ORM plays an integral role in the growth and development of a business. It is important to keep up with the times and make relevant modifications to your business operations in order to meet customer expectations,” said Prateek Vora, associate director, online reputation management, Games24x7.

The deliverables for Hawk, as part of this mandate, include monitoring online chatter, handling queries and complaints, providing solutions, amplifying positive stories, and deriving actionable business insights for Games24x7.

“Happy to announce our latest collaboration with Games24x7 which has been continuously transforming the gaming space with its futuristic and technologically driven approach. Having the best-in-class people, processes and technology, we look forward to setting new standards and benchmarks for digital customer service and creating a narrative for Games24x7 that keeps the consumer and their needs at the very heart.”, Premkumar Iyer, president, Hawk added.

Further, Hawk said that it focuses on social media community management, online customer support, online reputation management, digital intelligence and listening.

“We are thrilled to be awarded the digital customer service and listening mandate for Games24x7. As a data-driven customer experience agency, we understand the importance of providing an exceptional online experience for the brand’s community. We look forward to working with Games24x7 to elevate their customer service beyond traditional metrics and drive business insights that will help the brand achieve their goals.” noted Rohan Bhansali, chairman & co-founder, GOZOOP Group.

