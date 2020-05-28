Havmor Ice Cream launches new campaign ‘Sabse Pehle Kya Karega’

The film has been shot from home from various sourced videos

With consumers prepping up for the new normal, ice cream brand Havmor has launched a new campaign ‘Sabse pehle kya karega?’ that underlines what’s on everyone’s minds with the lockdown now nearing an end in most places. Conceptualised by Sideways, the film showcases different plans of people as they gear up to prepare for the post-covid world and come back to their usual routine.

“While there will be a lot of things to do, what’s the first thing they would want to do? The feeling can only be juxtaposed with the smallest, simplest pleasures of life that people were deprived of – like having ice creams. Starting off with an ice cream, one would only be assured of bringing back happiness which is the message highlighted in the campaign – Khushiyan wapas le aao,” the brand said in a statement.

The film has been shot from home from various sourced videos to stitch the message together. According to Shekhar Agarwal, head of marketing, Havmor Ice Cream, the film is an enjoyable way of articulating emotion of what we all want to do once the lockdown is over. “Ice Cream is a source of happiness to many, and we see our brand playing a central role in bringing happiness in small measures in our consumer’s day to day life,” he added.

For Abhijit Avasthi, founder, Sideways, under the given circumstances just the thought of getting back to a semblance of normalcy is a source of joy for most of us. “And that’s what we have tried to capture in the campaign using a nice hummable track to connect with our consumers’ sentiments,” he added.

