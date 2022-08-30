Havells unveils a new digital campaign ‘#LetsEndDarkness Moments’

Havells India Limited has rolled out a new campaign celebrating inspiring stories of people who have eliminated darkness from their lives despite obstacles and challenges. As part of the campaign, the brand has started a video series #LetsEndDarkness (LED) Talks where these heroes enumerate how they overcame challenges and eradicated darkness.

The campaign thought of ‘LED Talks’ aims at taking the high ground and thought leadership in the category, which is above product and feature-based advertising, Rohit Kapoor, executive vice president, marketing, Havells India Ltd. said. “The campaign is another step towards creating remarkable storytelling that will help coherently communicate the brand’s narrative for change with LED (light-emitting diode) to a completely different proposition where the three letters of ‘LED’ stand for ‘Let’s End Darkness,’” he added.

With determination, individuals can rise to their fullest potential despite the challenges they face and grow beyond the constraints of their current circumstances, the company said in a statement. “ This is the central concept that lies behind the campaign idea,” it added. The video series will run for six weeks on all social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and will be amplified on digital platforms.

“With the new ‘LED Talks’ campaign, we want to spread positivity among people and hope that they resonate with it in a powerful yet humble way. The campaign establishes real-life victory testimonies that people have achieved despite obstacles and hardship owing to their valour. A core message of ‘enlightenment within’ has been used in the campaign with a strong emotional and socially responsible message. We are hopeful that people will be inspired by the new campaign and feel motivated to achieve their aspirations,” Prag Bhatnagar, president and SBU head, Havells India Limited, added.

Havells India Ltd is a fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) and a consumer durable company, with a presence across 60 countries. Its product range includes industrial and domestic electrical goods and consumer durables. Havells owns brands such as Havells, Lloyd, Crabtree, Standard and Reo.

